DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
According to the CDC, dating violence is an adverse childhood experience that affects millions of young people in the United States. The agency found about 1 in 12 experience physical dating violence and sexual dating violence.
Dove Inc., in Decatur, said dating violence is a local issue. The organization works closely with schools to educate students about warning signs.
"Most adult abusive relationships start in childhood, so with prevention work with teen dating violence, becoming aware and stopping it before it starts is very important," shared Joyce Kirkland, Client and Family Services Supervising Coordinator with Dove Inc.
Kirkland said that a lot of abusive relationships aren't often physical, but emotional. One of the first things family and friends should look out for is isolation. Watch for boyfriends and girlfriends being isolated from their friends and family.
"They try to keep them from doing activities that they used to do and try to keep them all to themselves."
Parents should also watch for changes in their child's demeanor.
"If they are usually an upbeat person, now they are really sad and stressed out, those are big ones."
Dove Inc. offers services for adults and teens. The organization treats teen clients as adults and will include parents in the services. For someone needing help, they can reach out to the hotline at 217-423-2238.
