(WAND) - Kampgrounds of America is speaking out, saying private campgrounds should be allowed to open despite the stay at home order in Illinois.
"During the initial Stay At Home orders, private campgrounds in Illinois willingly complied with Governor Pritzker’s order limiting their services to housing critical and essential workers as well as those are full time or seasonal residents of the campground," said Mike Gast, Vice President of Communications for Kampgrounds of America Inc.
Now, as many states are beginning to reopen, Gast said the time has come for private campgrounds to fully open and operate in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
"Numerous other states, including nearby Ohio, have allowed the resumption of private campground operations," Gast said.
He added that people are prioritizing the outdoors more than ever as a result of the pandemic. "Camping is one of the easiest ways to recreate, while still maintaining proper social distancing. There is ample space between campsites, and the majority of business at a private campground comes in the form of recreational vehicles (RVs). RVs are self-contained units, allowing campers to prepare their own food and have their own restroom facilities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.