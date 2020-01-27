SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND/KSDK) - The helicopter that crashed, killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people, was previously owned by the State of Illinois.
The helicopter went down in the Los Angeles area Sunday.
The helicopter was used by the State from 2007 until 2015. It was then sold for $515,161. It was built in 1991.
In September 2015, the helicopter was transferred to Island Express Holding Corp in California. The tail number was changed to ‘N72EX.’
Bryant, 41, was one of the NBA's most prolific scorers. He played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers after entering the league right out of high school in 1996.
Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, also died in the crash. The college confirmed the deaths. Altobelli had coached there for 27 years.
Family members said 13-year-old Payton Chester and her mother Sarah were also on the helicopter and killed.
Another victim was confirmed by her husband as being Christina Mauser.
The ninth victim is the pilot, whose identity has not yet been made public.
The cause of the crash has not been released. However, weather conditions were foggy and not favorable to flying.