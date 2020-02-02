Kobe Bryant's stolen high school jersey returned by collector in China

PHILADELPHIA (WAND) - The jersey that late NBA legend Kobe Bryant wore while playing at his Philadelphia high school has been returned after it was stolen in 2017, according to Lower Merion high School.
The No. 33 jersey was unveiled Saturday at the high school gym that bears the name Bryant Gymnasium. According to NBC Philadelphia the ceremony featured Bryant's cousin, his old high school coach and former teammate.
The jersey was returned after a collector contacted the school, suspecting the memorabilia had been stolen. The process of returning the item to the school began before to Bryant's death in a helicopter crash last Sunday.
Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, died in the crash in the Los Angeles area along with seven other people.
Bryant gained national recognition while playing for the Lower Merion Aces from 1992 to 1996. The Charlotte Hornets drafted Bryant right out of high school, before trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers.