CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illini basketball star Kofi Cockburn will miss the first three games of the 2021-22 season, the school announced.
Cockburn's suspension comes after officials said he sold institutionally issued apparel and memorabilia in June. There was then a reinstatement process, and Cockburn must serve a required NCAA suspension.
This happened before July 1, when the state and the NCAA enacted name, image and likeness legislation that would have made these sales permissible.
Cockburn must repay the amount generated from selling apparel by making a donation to the charity of his choice as part of the reinstatement process.
“We are disappointed with the three-game suspension, because there were unprecedented factors and altered timelines related to his decision to ultimately withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school,” Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood said. “Once Kofi had a full understanding of where he stood regarding the draft, he made an educated decision to return to school, work toward his degree, and continue improving his game. That said, we understand and respect the NCAA’s decision in this matter, and we will move forward accordingly. As always, Kofi’s attitude and outlook remain upbeat and positive. He is focused on helping his teammates prepare for the season, and we can’t wait to have him rejoin us on the court.”
Cockburn is a preseason first-team All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year selection. He is also a national player of the year candidate.
