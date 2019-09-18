(WAND) – Kohl’s is looking for seasonal help this year.
The company is planning to hire 5,000 in one day during a national hiring event. The event takes place on Oct. 5 at stores nationwide.
Kohl’s announced their plans on Tuesday to hire at least 90,000 seasonal workers.
Anyone interested in seasonal work at Kohl's should visit kohls.com to see openings in their area.
Target also plans to hire 125,000 workers for the holiday season. UPS said they are looking for 100,000 workers from November to January.