(WAND) - Kohl's and TJX Companies Inc. said they are closing their stores to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
TJX Companies, which includes TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, HomeSense and Sierra, announced they will close for two weeks. The company will also close their online stores.
Kohl's will close on Thursday at 7 p.m. local times.
“To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1. We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl’s App, and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country.”
The Kohls.com and Kohls App will remain open for customers to purchase and ship items.