DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announces Kool & The Gang as the first headlining concert of 2021.
The first concert of the year is scheduled for Saturday, May 22.
Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, Feb. 12.
Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at (217) 422-5911.
In-person sales can still be made at the Park District's office, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, only three people are allowed in the lobby at one time.
Ticket Prices are as followed:
Reserved Pit Seating - $75.00 (plus taxes & fees)
Handicapped/ADA Seating and ADA Companion Seating- $60 (plus taxes & fees)
Reserved Seating - $60 (plus taxes & fees)
General Admission Terrace - $45 (plus taxes & fees)
General Admission Lawn - $30 (plus taxes & fees)
Reserved Parking - $5 (plus fees)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.