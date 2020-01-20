Fallen soldier honored in cemetery naming ceremony

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Korean War veteran who made an impact in Macon County spanning decades has died. 

WAND-TV learned through the Macon County Sheriff's Office Monday night that Ottis Livingston has passed away. 

Livingston was chaplain for the Macon County Jail beginning in 1979. He was also a volunteer chaplain with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In 2018, he received a replacement Korea Combat Medic badge during a surprise ceremony. It was from the Macon County Veteran's Assistance Commission. 

Livingston was 90 years old at the time of his death.