DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Korean War veteran who made an impact in Macon County spanning decades has died.
WAND-TV learned through the Macon County Sheriff's Office Monday night that Ottis Livingston has passed away.
Livingston was chaplain for the Macon County Jail beginning in 1979. He was also a volunteer chaplain with the Illinois Department of Corrections.
In 2018, he received a replacement Korea Combat Medic badge during a surprise ceremony. It was from the Macon County Veteran's Assistance Commission.
Livingston was 90 years old at the time of his death.