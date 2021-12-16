(WAND)- In light of the national cream cheese shortage, Kraft is offering customers 20 dollars to bring another dessert to holiday gatherings instead of cheesecake.
Supply chain issues have disrupted United States markets for months, leading to other shortages including medical supplies, liquor, toys, gasoline, and now cream cheese.
The New York Times reports bagel shops are struggling to meet the demand for the condiment and suppliers' inventories are running dry.
In response, Kraft, the manufacturer of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, is offering 18,000 people a $20 reimbursement for buying desserts that don't involve cream cheese this holiday season.
Would-be cream cheese buyers can enter to claim one of 10,000 spots available on it's promotion website, starting Friday, December 17, at 12 p.m. est.
Those who land a spot will receive a special link from Kraft confirming the reservation, giving them access to purchase "any dessert" as long as they get a receipt dated dated between December 17- December 24.
According to the promotion website, beginning December 28, customers will be able to use there link to submit their receipt for the chance to receive a $20 digital reward.
