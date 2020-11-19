URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Krannert Center announced Thursday it is canceling in person performances planned for spring 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision includes the programming scheduled as part of the Krannert Center Youth Series.
"The policies and procedures that were enacted this fall will ensure that the Center can continue to safely support the needs of faculty, staff, and students in the College of Fine and Applied Arts in accordance with campus and State of Illinois guidelines under these challenging circumstances," officials said in a statement.
Krannert Center Director Mike Ross said, “While we long to gather with you again in our theatres in person as soon as that is possible, I assure you that the Center remains firmly committed to its mission and core values. We will continue to explore opportunities to connect across the communities we serve and will support artists—locally, nationally, and internationally—in their creative pursuits despite the decimating effects of the pandemic on their livelihoods. And we will do so with a mindful and intentional embrace of the values associated with individual, collective, and societal well-being and in concert with our college, campus, and community colleagues and partners to address the injustices, suffering, loss, and other wrongs associated with our country’s longstanding history of racism, discrimination, and hatred.”
Krannert Center will continue to offer both ticketed and non-ticketed offerings via virtual platforms, including the upcoming in the absence of things, an experimental short film by Somi that explores the profound sense of vacancy that a performer feels in the absence of live performance and Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol, a ticketed, world premiere, online event created for audiences of all ages.
