URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Krannert Center in Urbana is undergoing major accessibility upgrades.
Although the building is closed to the public due to the pandemic, work has been happening inside.
This summer, crews have been implementing accessibility upgrades to both the Foellinger Great Hall and the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center.
In the Tryon Festival Theatre, workers have widened the lower-foyer side entrances, and the carpet in the lower foyer is being replaced with a lower material to allow for easier wheelchair use.
Inside the theatre, the “score” seats across the back of the main floor are being removed, and the flooring and steps in that area have been leveled out to create four additional wheelchair-accessible spots across the back-left and back-right sides.
In the Foellinger Great Hall lower and upper foyers, the carpet has also been replaced. Along the northwest wall of the lower foyer, a new opening and a ramp have been created to allow people who use wheelchairs to get from Krannert Center’s north elevator to this lower foyer.
The Great Hall’s score seats will also be removed, along with the back row of seating, to allow for 15 wheelchair-accessible and no-step spots across the back of the main floor. In the balcony, select flooring and steps will be leveled to allow for more few-step and no-step seats and six wheelchair-accessible spots. The public restrooms in the lower foyer will also be upgraded to fully comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
The Colwell Playhouse is currently in the design proposal stage, and the Center hopes to go forward with additional renovations to that space by the summer of 2021.
