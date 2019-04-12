CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A Krekel’s restaurant in Champaign is closing its doors after opening less than a year ago.
The News-Gazette reports the store, located at 401 W. Kirby Ave., will have its last day of business on Saturday, April 13. Night shift manager Cassidy Hayes told the newspaper the decision to close came because of litigation related to the ownership of Krekel’s.
That litigation forced the business to sometimes close in recent weeks. It would also close in certain weather conditions.
“The owners had to go to court for litigation, and just the circumstances weren’t right,” Hayes told The News-Gazette. “We couldn’t get supplies to the Champaign store and just couldn’t open that day.”
While business is “picking up”, Hayes says it was “just too late” to save the restaurant. It first opened for business in June of 2018. Two co-owners and four employees work at the store.
The final shift will run from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.