MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Krekel's Macon has reopened after being shut down by the Macon County Health Department Wednesday.
The restaurant at 232 Merchant St. was found to have multiple food items stored at dangerously high temperatures during an inspection.
The walk-in cooler used to store foods below 41 degrees was malfunctioning.
The temperature inside was 46 degrees.
Sliced cheese was read at 47 degrees. Sliced tomatoes were read at 48 degrees. Milk was read at 48 degrees, and ice cream base was recorded at 48 degrees.
The health department inspector noted these all fell in the "danger zone."
Hot nacho cheese was recorded at 115 degrees. Hot foods needs to be at 135 degrees.
The health department also noted there were no hand washing signs in the bathrooms reminding employees to wash hands before returning to work.
Trays of ground beef rolled into balls for hamburgers were stored above containers of uncovered pickles.
Encrusted food residue was found inside a microwave.
A fine has to be paid and a follow up inspection is needed before Krekel's Macon will be allowed to reopen.
Restaurant owners issued a statement about what happened.
"We, at Krekels Macon, take full responsibility for the events that have transpired recently with the Health Department. We are deeply sorry that this has occurred and we are taking every step to ensure that these issues have been 100% corrected and will never happen again. Our number one priority is making sure our customers are 100% satisfied knowing their food comes from a place of safety and health being utmost importance. We are so grateful to be able to serve our community every day and we enjoy serving each and every one of our customers. Now that these issues have been corrected, we hope that you will give us another opportunity to show the community how much we care and love serving you all. We hope to see you all our for lunch and dinner again very soon."
The Macon County Sheriff's Office told WAND two deputies were called out to Krekel's Macon during the inspection to help "preserve the peace."
The health department was the one that requested law enforcement presence.
The inspection mentions a "hostile environment from a staff member," but does not go into more detail. WAND has reached out to the health department for clarification.
Krekel's Macon is independently owned.
WAND is reaching out to the health department for their follow up inspection report.