MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Krekel's Macon has been shut down by the Macon County Health Department.
The restaurant at 232 Merchant St. was found to have multiple food items stored at dangerously high temperatures.
The walk-in cooler used to store foods below 41 degrees was malfunctioning.
The temperature inside was 46 degrees.
Sliced cheese was read at 47 degrees. Sliced tomatoes were read at 48 degrees. Milk was read at 48 degrees, and ice cream base was recorded at 48 degrees.
The health department inspector noted these all fell in the "danger zone."
Hot nacho cheese was recorded at 115 degrees. Hot foods needs to be at 135 degrees.
The health department also noted there were no hand washing signs in the bathrooms reminding employees to wash hands before returning to work.
Trays of ground beef rolled into balls for hamburgers were stored above containers of uncovered pickles.
Encrusted food residue was found inside a microwave.
A fine has to be paid and a follow up inspection is needed before Krekel's Macon will be allowed to reopen.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office told WAND two deputies were called out to Krekel's Macon during the inspection to help "preserve the peace."
The health department was the one that requested law enforcement presence.
The inspection mentions a "hostile environment from a staff member," but does not go into more detail. WAND has reached out to the health department for clarification.
Krekel's Macon is independently owned.