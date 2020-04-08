(WAND) - Kroger announced their stores will close early on Easter Sunday to give employees time off.
Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kroger also announced new hours for there pharmacy. Those hours are below:
- 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. - Monday through Friday
- 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. - Saturday
- 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. - Sunday
Kroger stores will also adjust their Little Clinic Hours.
- 8:30 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. - Monday through Friday
- 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. - Saturday
- 10:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. - Sunday
Other retailers including, Target, Lowes, Costco and Sams Club will be closed on Easter Sunday.