kroger

(WAND) - Kroger announced their stores will close early on Easter Sunday to give employees time off. 

Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Kroger also announced new hours for there pharmacy. Those hours are below: 

  • 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. - Monday through Friday
  • 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. - Saturday
  • 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. - Sunday

Kroger stores will also adjust their Little Clinic Hours. 

  • 8:30 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. - Monday through Friday
  • 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. - Saturday
  • 10:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. - Sunday

Other retailers including, Target, Lowes, Costco and Sams Club will be closed on Easter Sunday. 