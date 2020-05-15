(WAND) - The Kroger Co. announced Friday it is providing a special Thank You Pay to hourly employees in its grocery stores, supply centers, manufacturing centers, call centers, and pharmacies.
“Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO.
“As the country moves toward reopening, we will continue to safeguard our associates’ health and well-being and recognize their work. At the same time, we will continue running a sustainable business that provides steady employment and opportunities to learn and grow for over half a million associates.”
The Kroger Family of Companies’ new $130 million Thank You Pay bookends an Appreciation Pay first provided to frontline workers at the start of the pandemic in March.
The company said it has also provided multiple Hero Bonuses that were paid in April through mid-May, with a final payment by May 23.
The one-time Thank You Pay will be $400 for qualified full-time associates and $200 for qualified part-time associates. It will be paid out in two installments on May 30 and June 18.
Kroger Family of Companies also announced it will continue its COVID-19 Emergency Leave guidelines to provide paid time off to associates most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms.
“We want our associates to continue to feel supported in prioritizing their health,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “Our associates should only be working if they are healthy and symptom free. By continuing paid emergency leave, our associates most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms should feel supported in staying home, promoting a safer environment to work and shop in.”
Kroger released a list of ways it says it is protecting employees:
· Providing COVID-19 Emergency Leave to associates most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms and providing paid time off
· Supplying masks for all associates and encouraging them to stay home if they are sick
· Encouraging customers to wear masks in stores, or alternatively, use ecommerce services
· Providing comprehensive benefits packages, including healthcare coverage and retirement benefits
· Offering $5 million through the organization’s Helping Hands fund to provide financial support to certain associates experiencing hardships due to COVID-19, including childcare costs
· Making mental health resources readily available
· Continuing implementation of customer capacity limits and special shopping hour for senior shoppers and higher-risk customers
· Continuing the use of plexiglass partitions and physical distancing floor decals
· Expanding contact-free payment solutions like Scan, Bag, Go and Kroger Pay
· Offering a no-contact delivery option, low-contact pickup service and ship-to-home orders To download Kroger photography and b-roll assets, visit here.
