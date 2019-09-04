(WAND) - Kroger on Tuesday followed Walmart in asking shoppers to not openly carry in any of its stores, in states where open carry is allowed.
“Kroger is respectfully asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores, other than authorized law enforcement officers,” says Jessica Adelman, group vice president of corporate affairs.
“We are also joining those encouraging our elected leaders to pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have been found to pose a risk for violence.”
Last year, Kroger stopped selling firearms and ammunition in its Fred Meyer stores in the Pacific Northwest.
“Kroger has demonstrated with our actions that we recognize the growing chorus of Americans who are no longer comfortable with the status quo and who are advocating for concrete and common sense gun reforms.”