CINCINNATI (WAND) - Kroger will no longer give customers coin change, the company announced Friday.
Kroger spokesperson Erin Rofles said instead the remainder from cash transactions will be put on customer loyalty cards. The money will be automatically used on customers' next purchase.
Kroger is also encouraging customers to "Round Up" to support the company's Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation.
According to Rofles, the change in policy is due to the Federal Reserve's current coin shortage.
Back on June 11, the Federal reserve explained that the pandemic has "significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S coin."
The police change applies to Kroger stores here locally. The sign below was put up at its location at S. Shores in Decatur.
