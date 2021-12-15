(WAND) - Kroger announced special paid COVID-19 leave for unvaccinated workers will come to an end. At the same time, some employees will face fees if they don't get vaccinated.
Unvaccinated workers who test positive for the virus will no longer qualify for special paid leave that became a policy in 2020, per an NBC News story citing The Wall Street Journal. Vaccinated workers who get breakthrough cases will still be offered this option.
In addition, salaried unvaccinated employees who are in a company health care plan will face a $50 "monthly health insurance surcharge."
“We created and amended several workplace policies at the onset of the pandemic to support our associates during immense uncertainty,” a Kroger statement said. “The administration of the vaccine to our associates has been an integral part of our efforts and continues to be a focus.”
Kroger did not disclose how many employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In all, it has close to 500,000 workers, and its brands include Ralphs, King Soopers and Fred Meyer.
The company has been giving bonuses to employees for getting vaccinated.
According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Kroger has acted on its own as a business with the policy change. They said it is "not a policy we're putting out there from the federal government."
