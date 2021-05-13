(WAND) - Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at most Kroger Health locations in central Illinois.
Those who wish to walk in for their vaccine are asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt and bring their insurance information and ID card where applicable. Patients must be observed in a designated waiting area for 15 minutes after the vaccine is administered to them.
For those getting a Pfizer or Modera vaccination, the appointment time for the second dose will be made when a patient gets the first dose.
Minors in the 16-17 age range who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine do not need their guardian present when they are vaccinated, but the pharmacist or technician is required to call to verify consent. A parent or guardian must be present for minors in the 12-15 age range to be vaccinated. The pharmacist or technician will review the patient's consent form at that time.
People can still schedule Kroger vaccine appointments on the company's website. Those who schedule online can choose the vaccine they want based on availability at each store.
All three vaccine options are available free of charge through Kroger Health. Availability varies by store location.
"The company encourages all eligible residents of Illinois to receive the vaccine at their earliest convenience to help stop the spread of COVID-19," a Kroger press release said.
Click here for more information about vaccinations from Kroger.
