INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) - The Kroger Family of Companies announced they have hired more than 23,500 people nationwide during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The company said they have hired people in some of the hardest hit areas, including restaurant, hotel and food service distribution workers.
Kroger hopes to hire an additional 20,000 people over the next several weeks to help continue to bring Americans fresh food and supplies during the pandemic.
In Illinios and Indiana stores need to hire about 35 new associated. There have been 275 people hired in just three days.
Anyone wishing to apply should got to jobs.kroger.com.