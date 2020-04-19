(WAND) - Because of the pandemic, Kroger will start collecting donations to help out local food banks.
It's all about Kroger's COVID-19 Response Fund. kroger established the fund to address urgent and increasing needs from the current health crisis.
Zero Hunger, Kroger's new public charity, will collect the donations.
Donating is easy and free. Customers can round up their bill to the nearest dollar. For example, a purchase of $12.50 can be rounded up to $13.00.
"When contributions are combined, even small change can make a big difference in the fight against hunger across central Illinois," the retailer said in a press release.
Customers can also donate @1.00, $5.00 or $10.00.