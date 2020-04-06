(WAND) - Kroger will begin limiting the number of customers allowed in their stores to help protect customers and associates.
Kroger made the announcement on Monday, saying they will begin the limit on Tuesday. The stores will limit the number of customers to 50 percent of the internal building code's calculated capacity to allow for proper social distancing. This would mean 1 person for every 120 square feet of the store.
Kroger will begin to monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using its industry-leading QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores.
“By leveraging QueVision, our technology system that uses infrared sensors and predictive analytics, we will be able to more efficiently support our new capacity limits, creating a safer environment for our customers and associates,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief technology and digital officer.
The Kroger Family of Companies has started to test one-way aisles in select markets to determine its effectiveness as a measure to further support physical distancing.
Other stores, including Target, Walmart, Sams Club and Costco have also implemented similar measures.