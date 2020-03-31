(WAND) - Kroger announced a "Hero Bonus" to give to employees working in their stores during the pandemic.
Hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associated will get the "Hero Bonus." The bonus gives workers a $2 premium above their standard base rate of pay. The pay will be applied to hours worked from March 29 through April 18.
Employees will also be getting their one-time bonus announced on March 21 on Friday.
“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies.”
Kroger also announced several preventive steps to help associates and customers flatten the curve.
- Enhancing our daily sanitation practices, including cleaning commonly used areas more often like cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters and shelves.
- Permitting and working hard to procure protective masks and gloves for associates.
- Installing plexiglass partitions at check lanes, and pharmacy and Starbucks registers across the enterprise.
- Adding floor decals to promote physical distancing at check lanes and other counters.
- Adjusting store operating hours to allow more time for associates to rest, clean and replenish inventory.
- Continuing to expand pickup and delivery services and contactless payment solutions like Kroger Pay.
Beginning next week, the Kroger Family of Companies is adding ExpressPay – a new benefit that allows most hourly associates to access some of their pay faster, putting money in their pockets sooner than usual.