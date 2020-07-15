(WAND) - Kroger announced its customers will be required to wear masks in stores.
The company's new policy begins on July 22. It followed Walmart, which also made a similar announcement on Wednesday.
The companies are making these changes in response to continuing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Kroger spokesperson explained more about the policy change in comments to CNBC.
“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” spokesperson Kristal Howard said.
Kroger has 2,800 stores across 35 states and Washington, D.C., both under its own name and other banners. It has multiple locations in central Illinois.
