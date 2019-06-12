(WAND) - The nation's largest grocery retailer will start selling CBD products in nearly 1,000 stores. They won't sell any CBD infused groceries yet.
Kroger will sell topical products that include CBD, including creams, balms and oils in 945 stores in 17 states, according to a statement shared with CNBC on Tuesday.
Illinois, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming are the states included in the 17.
Kroger joins other retailers including, CVS, Walgreens, Vitamin Shoppe and GNC that are stocking the cannabis compound.
"Like many retailers, we are starting to offer our customers a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD," the Kroger spokeswoman said.
Selling CBD-infused beauty and skin-care products brings far less legal risk, which explains why retailers such as Kroger are starting to stock those types of products first.
Adding CBD to food and dietary supplements is under consideration by the FDA. But recent hearings on the subject leave regulators with more to learn.
It's not clear how soon customers will be able to purchase the CBD products.