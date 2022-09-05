CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Whether you spend your labor day at a parade, pool or a grill, people over at Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch see the day as a kick start to fall. And they're getting a head start!
"Labor Day weekend, you know when the calendar turns to September, people really start to think apple orchards, fall , pumpkin patches and all of that. So yeah this is the kick off for our busy season," Randy Graham, co-owner of Curtis Orchard.
Randy Graham says this family business started in 1980.
"We've been in the business since the beginning. Now I have a daughter and son in-law who are partners in the business and grandchildren that are being raised here in the farm," said Graham
Although they had good numbers on the unofficial kick start to fall, they're hoping the impact of inflation doesn't affect the upcoming season.
"We do have some gift items and kids toys and things like that, so it'll be interesting to see if those sales are affected by inflation and the limited purchasing power people have. We're dealing with it ourselves. As a family business, our customers are just like us individuals who have to get by on a budget," said Graham.
However Graham says support from the community never fails.
"But I think most people recognize the value of local food, food that's grown close to home. Because so far we've seen really good traffic for our food items," said Graham.
And they'll continue providing that satisfaction throughout the season
"But I'm happy. As long as their happy I'm happy," said Graham.
You can find out all Curtis Orchard has to offer on their website. View hours, activities, location and more.
