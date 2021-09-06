DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Labor has a long rich history in Decatur, and the annual Labor Day parade in downtown turned out a large crowd of supporters.
Unions were focusing on the many benefits they have created for their members and other workers. This includes benefits like pensions, higher wages and better working hours.
“Better working conditions, wages, overall healthcare. You name it, it’s because of unions,” said longtime United Steelworkers supporter Ada Owens. “We are the backbone of this country.”
The parade was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
