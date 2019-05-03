SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — With just a few snips, Rene Shelton can change how you look at life.
"By the end, everybody feels great and they're able to go out and make their day a little better," she said.
Shelton has worked as a cosmetologist for more than 20 years, working her way up to running her own salon.
But Rene's Studio Salon is more than a place to get a haircut.
Shelton is part of the Springfield Ladies Brigade. The group is using her salon as well as American Harvest Eatery, Fox Run Restaurant & Lounge, Three Twigs Bakery and The Corkscrew as drop off locations for its latest philanthropic endeavor.
The group is partnering with The James Project to help foster kids transition into their new homes.
"[These kids] have never had things of their own," said Sarah Homeier, ministry and family director of The James Project. "You would not believe how excited they get to have something to call their own."
The James Project is collecting donations of backpacks, school supplies, clothes and toiletries to provide comfort kits to new foster kids — a mission Shelton wholeheartedly supports.
"When they get to their homes, a lot of times they're bringing what they do have in garbage bags," Shelton said. "[I hope they know they're] not alone. There's a lot of people out there that care."
The supply drive runs through the end of May. For more information on how you can help, contact the Ladies Brigade or The James Project.