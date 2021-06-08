DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 4th of July fireworks show typically held at Lake Decatur has been canceled due to a staff shortage.
The Decatur Park District announced Mad Bomber, the long-term fireworks provider for the show held in Nelson Park over the lake, withdrew its proposal for the display, citing a "loss of crew members and a personnel shortage." It will be unable to provide a trained certified crew for this year's celebration.
According to the park district, the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will still have its 4th of July Celebration with the River Bottom Nightmare Band. All tickets for this event, which features one of the most popular Macon County bands, are $4.
Tickets can be purchased in advance here.
