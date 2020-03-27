JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Jacksonville will not be open at the start of the 2020 camping season, the city of Jacksonville announced.
The camping calendar begins on April 1. Fishing will still be permitted.
A projected starting date was not available Friday.
"As soon as information is available we will pass along in a timely fashion," Jacksonville officials said. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this time as we are confident we can stop the spread by taking these necessary actions."