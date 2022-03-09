MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College announced a plan to reduce tuition Wednesday morning.
The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is expected to set in-district tuition at $100 per credit hour, down from $110.50, during the regular meeting on Monday, March 14 at 6 p.m.
The new tuition rate, which represents a near 10% reduction, will go into effect for the Summer 2022, Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 terms. Fees will stay the same.
“The financial pressures of the past two years have been a challenge for many and we want our students, future students and community to know we’re 100 percent behind their success, and thus setting our tuition rate for next year at $100 per credit hour. We are so excited to provide more affordable opportunities for individuals seeking to change their lives by earning a college credential, certificate or degree,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said.
“From a student perspective, I think Lake Land’s decision to lower the cost of tuition shows the value the administration places on students’ education,” Student Trustee Katie Greuel said. “In each of my classes it truly feels like the teacher’s top priority is making sure the students understand the information. By lowering tuition, Lake Land is showing that it cares about students’ opportunities to access college and earn an education. Not only that, but I think it will help alleviate some of the stress the students may face during their time at Lake Land. I know for some people this could be the deciding factor and I am glad the college is making that decision easier.”
With this tuition reduction, an average student taking 30 credit hours per year will pay $3,945 in tuition and fees.
“We know a college education is the pathway to a life-sustaining career that allows individuals and families in our communities to thrive. Lake Land provides numerous options for a person to earn a short-term credential, certificate or associate’s degree that can set them on the path to success in both their career and future educational goals,” Bullock added.
“We know our students and so many in the community have been impacted by the pandemic and the financial strain of increasing inflation. We hope this tuition savings will encourage those who may have put their dreams of a college education on hold during the past few years to return to their educational goals,” Bullock added.
With the tuition reduction, students receiving federal financial aid will see an increase in their refund through the Laker+ program. With Laker+, financial aid is applied in a stackable format to cover the cost of tuition and fees. Once tuition and fees are covered, the remaining federal financial aid funds are refunded to students to use for other expenses such as food, housing and transportation. Students can begin the Laker+ process by completing the FAFSA online at fafsa.gov. Lake Land College School Code: 007644.
Lake Land is enrolling now for the summer and fall. Summer classes begin June 6, Intersession begins May 16 and the fall semester begins August 22. Course schedules are available online at lakelandcollege.edu/schedules. To get started, visit lakelandcollege.edu/getting-started or call 217-234-5434.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.