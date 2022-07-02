MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College said one of its student athletes died in a crash.
The crash happened Thursday morning in Sangamon County. Illinois State Police said in a preliminary investigation report, Lucas Otto,20, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 when a vehicle driven by Zachary Wilham, 27, crashed into Otto's vehicle head-on.
On Saturday, Lake Land College released this statement:
"The Lake Land College Athletic Community is deeply saddened by the loss of Lucas Otto. We extend our deepest sympathy to Lucas' family, teammates, friends and community. Lucas was a sophomore pitcher on the Laker Baseball team. He was an amazing teammate, friend, and a great competitor on the mound," Lake Land College Athletic Director Bill Jackson said.
The college will have counseling services available to assist student athletes, students and staff.
