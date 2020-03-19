MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College in Mattoon will enter Level 3 Restricted phase due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Effective Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m., only authorized staff will be allowed to enter buildings to perform essential tasks that could not be done from home.
Lake Land College operations will continue with courses resuming in an online format on March 23 through the end of the current semester.
"We are committed to providing the high quality of instruction and service our students have come to expect through virtual means. We are developing resources and options to support students in this new virtual environment," Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said.
Commencement celebrations have been cancelled.