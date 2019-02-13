EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College Community Learning is offering a Painting with Oils or Acrylics Class.
The eight-session class will be held at the Kluthe Center, 1204 Network Centre Blvd., Effingham.
It will be held on Wednesdays beginning Feb. 13 through April 3 from 10-11:30 a.m.
The class will be taught by Vera Keplar. Keplar has a master's degree in art from Eastern Illinois University.
Anyone can take the class, whether you are a beginner or an experienced painter.
Students will paint on canvas using oil or acrylic paints and will be able to choose their own subject matter.
Students do need to bring their own paint supplies.
The supply list includes:
- Basic colors of oil or acrylic tubes of paint
- Variety of sizes of oil or acrylic paint brushes
- 16" x 20" minimum size canvas panels or stretch panels
The cost is $40 for the class. To register, click HERE.