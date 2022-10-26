MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Students in the cosmetology program at Lake Land College will offer free haircuts to all veterans and active-duty military members on Veteran's Day.
Appointments for the free haircuts will be available on Friday, November 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can be made by contacting the cosmetology department at 217-234-5300.
Coffee and donuts will be provided for those who attend.
The haircuts will take place in the Cosmetology Clinic in the West Building on campus in Mattoon.
