MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College Allied Health programs on campus and at the Kluthe Center made a donation of personal protective equipment to local hospitals.
There is an urgent need for medical supplies in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak.
Some of the items donated to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon include gloves, protective gowns, mask, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes.
Lake Land also donated several boxes of isolation gowns, shoe covers, and disposable masks.