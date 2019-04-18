MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College is hosting a Summer College for youth.
It is offered in Mattoon, Effingham and Teutopolis throughout the months of June, July and August.
Black Rocket courses include 3D game design, basic coding language, Minecraft, Fortnite, and Star Wars animation. All student-created projects will be available on a password-protected Black Rocket website for students to share with their family and friends.
The dates for Black Rocket courses are:
- Make Your First 3D Video Game, June 3–6
- Battle Royale: Make Your First Fortnite Style Video Game, June 10–13
- Minecraft Animators, June 24–27
- ROBLOX Makers, July 8–11
- eSports Apprentice: YouTube Streamers and Gamers, July 15–18
- Minecraft Modders, July 22–25
- Code Explorers, July 29–Aug. 1
- Star Wars Stop Animation, July 29–Aug. 1 and Aug. 5–8
All Black Rocket courses will be held on campus in Mattoon, Webb Hall, room 109.
Sciensational Workshop courses range from planet exploration to body-extension robotics. The dates for Sciensational Workshop courses are as follows:
- Mission to Mars, June 3–6
- Harry Potter: Join Our Magical Mystery Tour, June 10–13
- Robotic Arm Science, June 24–27
- CSI – Crime Scene Investigation, July 8–11
- Can You Dig It? – Fossil Hunt, July 22–25
All Sciensational Workshop courses will be held at the Kluthe Center in Effingham, room 128.
Little House on the Prairie, based on the rugged world of Laura Ingalls Wilder, will be held June 24–27 in Mattoon and Effingham. During this course, students will learn how to make butter, bread and yarn dolls.
Camp Invention will be held at Lake Land College in Mattoon, June 17–20 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Camp Invention will take place at the Teutopolis Grade School, July 15–18 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
To register for Black Rocket, Sciensational, or Little House on the Prairie, click HERE and select “Summer College for Youth.”
To register for Camp Invention, click HERE and click on “Register for Camp Invention!” in the top right corner.