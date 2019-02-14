MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College is offering free dental cleanings for children in February.
The Lake Land College Dental Hygiene program is offering free cleanings for kids between the ages of 2 and 17, Feb. 14 through Feb. 28 for Children's Dental Health Month.
Clinic hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 1-5 p.m. and Wednesday from 12-4 p.m and 4-8 p.m.
The Heartland Dental Dental Hygiene Lab is located in the Northwest Building, room 116 on the Lake Land College campus, 5001 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon.
Call (217) 234-5249 Monday through Thursday from 1-4 p.m. to schedule an appointment.