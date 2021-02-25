MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College in Mattoon is now offering free online mental health resources to students.
The school said it has partnered with the platform BetterMynd to offer students online therapy sessions that involve a diverse network of licensed mental health counselors. Each student will be able to have six free online sessions each year through the platform.
Sessions are private, confidential and can happen from the convenience of a laptop or smartphone.
“BetterMynd’s mission is to make mental health resources more easily accessible for college students everywhere,” Director of Career Services Tina Moore said. “Counseling is an opportunity to work through challenges and issues in life. With this platform, students have nothing to lose and potentially a lot to gain.”
Students who wish to continue after six sessions with the same therapist can do so by either paying out of pocket or using insurance. To access BetterMynd services, Lake Land students must register with their Lake Land College email address. Registration will generate a BetterMynd portal where students will be able to access services and information.
After they initially register, students can log in directly through the BetterMynd site.
Lake Land College leaders said this service can fill an important need for students.
“Fifty percent of college students report having mental health concerns, and 30 percent of those students say it impacts their schooling,” Academic Counselor and Coordinator for Student Accommodations Andy Gaines said. “The great thing about BetterMynd is that it’s easy for the students to log in, connect with a counselor of their choice and get the support that they need.
“We know that 40 percent of those struggling with mental health issues will not reach out to get assistance. We hope that making this easily accessible to our students will increase the number of students willing to seek assistance.”
More information about BetterMynd and other mental health resources available at Lake Land College can be found through this link.
