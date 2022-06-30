MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College is going to be offering a new Crime Scene Technician program starting in Fall 2022.
The program is offered as a one-year certificate stackable with other Criminal Justice programs.
Lake Land College will be one of only a few institutions in the state to offer such a program. Crime scene technicians are in high demand with a 14% national growth according to Career Coach.
The program will provide hands-on training like blood splatter analysis, bullet trajectory analysis, crime scene investigation, crime scene photography, evidence gathering and evidence processing.
The program will also meet the standards of the International Association of Investigation. Students will leave the class prepared to take the IAI exam after finishing one year in the field as a police officer.
The program was curated by and will be instructed by active and retired crime scene technicians.
Those interested should apply by August 19, 2022 to enroll for the fall semester.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.