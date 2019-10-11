MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College is dedicating a newly installed Veterans Memorial Wall Friday.
The Lake Land College Foundation Board of Directors is inviting all veterans and community members to attend the dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. The dedication ceremony will take place in the Theater in the Luther Student Center due to inclement weather.
The 28-foot-long wall honors all service men and women, past, present and future.
"Veterans have been valued members of the Lake Land College student body, faculty and staff throughout the college's history. The characteristics displayed in the Veterans Memorial Wall design are the same attributes we see in our student veterans and graduates. We are thrilled to honor all who have served with this fitting tribute," Jackie Joines, executive director for college advancement, said.
"The Foundation is proud to share this wonderful structure on campus that signifies the powerful trilogy of the community college, rural America and selfless service," Joines added.