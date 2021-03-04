(WAND)- Lake Land College tuition and fees will neither increase nor decrease but instead remain the same for the 2021-2022 academic school year.
As part of its commitment to designing a Fall 2021 around students, the Lake Land College Board of Trustees has decided to put a hold on tuition and student fees.
"Lake Land College is committed to providing an affordable, accessible educational option to our communities. We are diligent in planning to minimize budget increases and are pleased that this diligence has paid off with the opportunity to maintain the current tuition and fee structure," Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said. "If approved, tuition and fees will remain the same, allowing students and families the opportunity to build a plan to pay for college for the next school year."
In-district tuition for one credit hour will remain at $110.50 effective with the summer term. Fees, including textbook rental, will remain at $32.17 per credit hour.
On average, students pay roughly $4,280.10 in tuition, fees, and textbook rental costs for one year.
Lake Land College's fall schedule offers a mix of in-person, virtual, and online course options.
Registration for summer and fall courses opens Mar. 24.
"Lake Land College continues to be one of the best values to those pursuing higher education. The college's tuition and fees are about one-quarter of the cost of attending a four-year university and are significantly less than a technical or private college. Our national ranking as one of the best community colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute is a testament to the quality education a student will receive when investing in Lake Land College," Bullock added.
