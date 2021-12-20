SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Don't know what to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays? Donate it towards the Fish Habitat Improvement Day.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance, and Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be collecting left over trees and discarding them into Lake Shelbyville to enhance the fisheries for years to come.
Donated Christmas trees will be bundle together in small groups and submerged in the lake at select locations.
The bundles will help provide fish with breeding areas and escape cover, proving invaluable to not only the fisheries but to anglers as well.
Trees will be collected in Shelbyville and Sullivan.
Trees will be collected at Sullivan 66 Gas Station south of Sullivan on route 32, and at the Johnstown Mall on the west side of Shelbyville.
Both locations will have designated snow fenced in areas, where trees should be place.
The collection will accept real Christmas trees only through February 12, 2022.
All trees should be stripped of all stands, tinsel, and ornaments, before being donated.
Tree trimmings, artificial trees, wreaths, flowers, or other yard waste will not be accepted at the sites.
