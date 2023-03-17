Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire,’ ‘John Wick’ actor, dies at age 60

(NBC) - Actor Lance Reddick, known for roles on the TV series “The Wire” and the “John Wick” film series, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 60 years old.
Variety reported Reddick’s representatives confirmed his death.
Law enforcement confirmed the news to TMZ Friday morning. While the cause of death is not yet known, police believe Reddick died of natural causes.
Just Wednesday morning, Reddick posted a video to social media where he appeared to be at home with his dogs, and not the premiere for "John Wick 4," TMZ says.
