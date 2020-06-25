DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Land of Lincoln Credit Union got a grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank to help local non-profit organizations that may have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
LLCU donated $20,000 to local food pantries throughout central Illinois.
Donations were made to the following pantries:
- Northeast Community Fund in Decatur
- Holy Family Food Pantry in Springfield
- 6:35 Pantry in Vandalia
- Catholic Charities in Effingham
- Catholic Charities in Mattoon
- Loaves & Fishes Pantry in Pana
- Salvation Army Pantry in Centralia
