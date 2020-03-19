SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Officials with the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight program have postponed the May 12, 2020 flight over concerns related to COVID-19.
Leaders said they are taking into consideration guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said people should avoid non-essential air travel and practice social distancing during the pandemic. Veterans scheduled for this flight have been notified and have the opportunity to be part of a flight on Sept. 22.
"The health and safety of our American heroes is of utmost concern for our organization and we believe this flight postponement is in the best interest of our veterans," a press release said.
The release went on to say LLHF values the health and safety of veterans, their guardians and everyone who supports the program.