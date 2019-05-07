SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is taking its second 2019 Honor Flight Tuesday.
The flight will leave Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport honoring 87 American Veterans.
They will head to Washington, D.C. with two World War II, ten Korean War and 75 Vietnam War Era Veterans.
The veterans will reflect with their comrades at their national memorials.
THere are nine Air Force veterans, 51 Army vets, four Marine veterans, 21 Navy veterans and two National Guard vets.
They have traveled from 55 communities include:
Athens, Auburn, Bloomington, Brighton, Buckley, Carlinville, Champaign, Charleston, Chatham, Cisco, Danville, Decatur, Divernon, Effingham, Godfrey, Greenup, Herrick, Hillsboro, Hoffman Estates, Jacksonville, Lakewood, Lincoln, Mahomet, Mansfield, Mason, Meredosia, Mode, Montrose, Moro, Murrayville, Nauvoo, Normal, Oakford, Oakland, Orland Park, Owaneco, Pana, Ramsey, Raymond, Rosamond, Shelbyville, Shipman, Sigel, Springfield, Streator, Tallula, Taylorville, Teutopolis, Thomson,Toledo, Tolono, Virden, Virginia and Woodson.