SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of Springfield is postponing its April 7 flight due to coronavirus concerns.
The Centers for Disease Control recently issued an advisory that adults over the age of 60 should avoid all non-essential air travel due to COVID-19.
The national Honor Flight Network issued a mandatory suspension of all Honor Flight trips effective through April 30, 2020.
All veterans who were scheduled on the April 7 flight have been notified. They will get the opportunity to participate on the August 18 Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.